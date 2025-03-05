Open Menu

Price Of 24-carat Gold Per Tola Increases By Rs700 In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 05:58 PM

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

Gold price of 10 grams increases by Rs600 and settles at Rs263,203 in local markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) The price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs700 and reached Rs307,000 in the local markets.

The gold price of 10 grams increased by Rs600 and settled at Rs263, 203 in the local markets.

The development took place after surge in the global market.

The gold prices recorded an increase today in both international and local markets.

According to the reports, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market rose by $5, reaching $2,921.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs54 and reached Rs3,369 while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs46 and reached Rs2,888.

