Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

(@fidahassanain)

The jewelers say that they have witnessed surge in gold prices in both local and international markets.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 here on Tuesday.

The latest reports showed that Gold was traded at Rs 98,900 against Rs.98,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed surge in price as it went high up to Rs 772 and was traded at Rs84,791 against its sale at Rs84,019.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

The price of per ounce gold increased by $18 and was traded at $ 1730 against 1,712 in international market, Karachi Sarafa association added.