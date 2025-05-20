Price Of 24-Karat Gold Increases By R300 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2025 | 08:17 PM
New price of 24-Karat gold per tola reaches Rs342, 800 in local bullion markets
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th 2025) The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs300 per tola and settled at Rs342,800 in the local bullion markets on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs257 to settle at Rs293,895.
The gold prices in Pakistan witnessed an upward trend on Monday, mirroring gains in the international bullion market.
The global price of gold increased by $3 per ounce and reached $3,244 which triggered a corresponding rise in local gold rates.
In contrast, silver prices remained stable. The price of one tola of silver held steady at Rs. 3,410, while 10 grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs. 2,923.
The increase in gold prices is attributed to ongoing volatility in the global market, where investors continue to view gold as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty.
