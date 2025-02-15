Price Of 24-Karat Gold Per Tola Decreases By Rs4,700 In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2025 | 03:41 PM
Price of 10 grams of gold in Pakistan falls by Rs4,030 and reached Rs258,487
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs4,700, and settled at Rs301,500 in the local markets of the country on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs4,030 and reached Rs258,487.
Additionally, the silver prices also declined, with the per tola price decrease by Rs87 to Rs3,363 while the price of 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs74 and settled at Rs2,883.
On the other hand, the gold prices witnessed a major decline in both international and local markets.
On Saturday, the price of gold in the international bullion market suddenly dropped by $50 per ounce, bringing the new global price to $2,883 per ounce.
Recent Stories
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises
Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers
More Stories From Business
-
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 20257 hours ago
-
ICCI commends CDA for launching digitized ‘One Window Facility’ to improve public services23 hours ago
-
Ministry of Commerce to organize six days of pre-Budget, consultative sessions23 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews projects for inclusion in ADP 2025-2623 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices decrease by 0.04pc1 day ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 day ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 20251 day ago
-
DAIF playing pivotal role in disseminating latest crop varieties, advanced technologies to farmers: ..2 days ago