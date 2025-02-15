Open Menu

Price Of 24-Karat Gold Per Tola Decreases By Rs4,700 In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2025 | 03:41 PM

Price of 10 grams of gold in Pakistan falls by Rs4,030 and reached Rs258,487

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs4,700, and settled at Rs301,500 in the local markets of the country on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs4,030 and reached Rs258,487.

Additionally, the silver prices also declined, with the per tola price decrease by Rs87 to Rs3,363 while the price of 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs74 and settled at Rs2,883.

On the other hand, the gold prices witnessed a major decline in both international and local markets.

On Saturday, the price of gold in the international bullion market suddenly dropped by $50 per ounce, bringing the new global price to $2,883 per ounce.

