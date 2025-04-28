Open Menu

Price Of 24-Karat Of Gold Drops By Rs1,600 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

New price of gold settles at Rs347, 100 per tola in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) The price of 24-Karat gold dropped by Rs1,600 and settled at Rs347, 100 per tola in the local markets of Pakistan on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1, 368 and brought it down to Rs297, 582 per tola.

The gold prices decreased in both international and local markets.

According to the reports, with the halt in the upward trend of global gold prices, the local bullion markets are also witnessing a continuous decline.

On Monday, due to technical corrections and increased profit-taking in the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce fell further by $16, reaching $3,289.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged, with per tola silver priced at Rs 3,497 and 10 grams of silver stable at Rs 2,998.

