Price Of 24-Karat Of Gold Drops By Rs1,600 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 07:55 PM
New price of gold settles at Rs347, 100 per tola in local markets of Pakistan
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) The price of 24-Karat gold dropped by Rs1,600 and settled at Rs347, 100 per tola in the local markets of Pakistan on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1, 368 and brought it down to Rs297, 582 per tola.
The gold prices decreased in both international and local markets.
According to the reports, with the halt in the upward trend of global gold prices, the local bullion markets are also witnessing a continuous decline.
On Monday, due to technical corrections and increased profit-taking in the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce fell further by $16, reaching $3,289.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged, with per tola silver priced at Rs 3,497 and 10 grams of silver stable at Rs 2,998.
Recent Stories
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistani Actress Alizeh Shah announces exit from social media
PSL X: Mohammad Amir’s celebration style after dismissing Babar Azam goes vira ..
Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France
Aleem Khan condemns acts of sabotage in South Waziristan
Landslide near Kalapani Girls School: damage assessment and restoration ordered
Chief Secretary reviews progress on key development initiatives
Man dies of electrocution
Two-Day FDI digital Forum begins Tomorrow
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Governor Kundi
NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..
More Stories From Business
-
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Ease of doing business, supportive polices critical for industrial growth: Haroon Akhtar1 hour ago
-
KP to declare more Tourism Zones under ADP 2025-261 hour ago
-
Experts push for industrial decarbonization, efficiency reforms in Pakistan’s steel sector42 minutes ago
-
ICCI for exploring non-traditional markets, products to strengthen economy2 hours ago
-
Govt committed for supporting innovation to boost agri-exports: Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise amid trade talk hopes42 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,405 points42 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar directs SMEDA, PIDC to resolve furniture sector issues3 hours ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,600 to Rs.347,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
1st JC sets agenda for enhancing Pakistan-Czech relations53 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisas against US Dollar53 minutes ago