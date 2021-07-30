UrduPoint.com

Price Of Aluminum On Rise Third Day In Row, Approaching April 2018 Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:49 PM

Price of Aluminum on Rise Third Day in Row, Approaching April 2018 Record

The price of aluminum has risen for the third day in a row, according to Friday trade data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The price of aluminum has risen for the third day in a row, according to Friday trade data.

As of 11:40 GMT, the price of a tonne of aluminum including three-month delivery rose by 1.13% to $2,624.75 at the London Metal Exchange.

This is the highest since April 19, 2018, when the price reached $2718 owing to investor concerns caused by US sanctions against Russia's Rusal.

The price of aluminum has been growing for six months.

The trend is thought to be caused by expectations over increasing demand for the metal in car and construction industries following the economy's restoration after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Car Price London Metal Exchange April 2018

Recent Stories

Container train to be launched from Mughulpura Dry ..

Container train to be launched from Mughulpura Dryport soon: minister

12 seconds ago
 Delay in completion of development projects not to ..

Delay in completion of development projects not to be tolerated: Azam Khan Swati ..

13 seconds ago
 Hazara Express train new stop

Hazara Express train new stop

15 seconds ago
 SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Aca ..

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Academy at NPSC

22 minutes ago
 Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation th ..

Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation theory: AJK President.

23 minutes ago
 PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.