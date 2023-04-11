Price of Bitcoin Up Almost 7%, Trading at Over $30,200 - Market Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, climbed to over $30,200 in the early hour of Tuesday, trading data showed.

As of 5:23 a.m. Moscow time (02:23 GMT), Bitcoin was trading at $30,267 on the Binance crypto Currency exchange, having gained 6.

9% in value over the past 24 hours.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price on more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's price was up 6.99% to $30,287.