Price of Brent Oil Falls Below $25 for Barrel for First Time Since April 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The price of Brent oil keeps decreasing on Tuesday, falling below $25 for barrel for the first time since April 1, trading data shows.

As of 9.45 a.m. Moscow time (06:45 GMT), the price of June futures for Brent crude was seeing a 3.

29 percent decrease, falling to $24.73 for barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of May futures for WTI crude at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was raising by 100.27 percent to $0.1 for barrel, with Tuesday being the last day of WTI May futures trading at the NYMEX. The price of June futures for WTI was increasing by 2.69 percent to $20.98 for barrel.