Price of December Gas Contracts Down 4% From Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Futures for December delivery at the Dutch TTF natural gas hub, a European benchmark, were trading under $980 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday, dropping 4% from Friday.

Gas contracts shed more than $30 just after 7 a.m. London time (07:00 GMT) to trade at $976.

6 per 1,000 cubic meters, before climbing to $1004,8. This was 1.3% lower than the previous week's final trading day.

Prices of gas futures have surged since mid-November on the news that the German energy regulator suspended the certification process of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe, exacerbating the fuel crisis which has rocked Europe since September.