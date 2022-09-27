UrduPoint.com

Price Of Gazprom's Gas Exports To Non-CIS Countries Up 3.5 Times In First Half Of 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Price of Gazprom's Gas Exports to Non-CIS Countries Up 3.5 Times in First Half of 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The price of Gazprom's gas exports to countries that are not members of the the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) grew by over 3.5 times during the first half of 2022 year-on-year, laying the basis for record financial indicators, Famil Sadygov, the deputy chairman of the Gazprom management committee, said on Tuesday.

"In the first half of the year, we worked in conditions of high prices in the European gas market. The average price of Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries for (the first) six months of 2022 was over 3.5 times higher than the price for the same period in 2021. This laid the basis for record financial indicators," Sadygov said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Same Price Gas Market

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

8 minutes ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

42 minutes ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

1 hour ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

1 hour ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.