MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The price of Gazprom's gas exports to countries that are not members of the the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) grew by over 3.5 times during the first half of 2022 year-on-year, laying the basis for record financial indicators, Famil Sadygov, the deputy chairman of the Gazprom management committee, said on Tuesday.

"In the first half of the year, we worked in conditions of high prices in the European gas market. The average price of Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries for (the first) six months of 2022 was over 3.5 times higher than the price for the same period in 2021. This laid the basis for record financial indicators," Sadygov said in a statement.