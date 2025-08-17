Price Of Gold Declines
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The price of gold in Pakistan and the global market has been on a downward trend for the past week, falling by Rs6,200 per tola and $ 62 per ounce in the past 6 days.
According to a report of the local Sarafa Association, gold fell by $ 36 per ounce and Rs3,600 per tola in the global and local markets on Monday, by $ 5 and Rs500 on Tuesday, by $ 2 and Rs200 on Wednesday, and by $ 10 and Rs 1,000 on Friday.
According to data, gold fell by $ 9 per ounce in the global market on Saturday and by Rs 900 per tola in Pakistan. The markets were closed on Thursday due to the August 14 holiday.
