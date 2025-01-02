Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

International markets also report surge in price of gold while price of silver remained unchanged as per latest reports

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) The price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,100 in the local market and settled at Rs274, 700 per tola in Pakistan.

The price of 10 grams gold went up by Rs943 and reached Rs235, 511.

The gold price increased at the local level as well as the international level.

The latest reports said that the second day of 2025, the price of gold in the international bullion market went up by $11 per ounce, and reached a level of $2,635.

The price of silver, in contrast, remained unchanged as price of silver per tola stayed at Rs3, 350 while the price of 10 grams was Rs2, 872.08.