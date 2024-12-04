Open Menu

Price Of Gold Stays Stable

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024

Price of gold stays stable

The price of gold in Pakistan remained stable on Wednesday, reflecting global market trends

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The price of gold in Pakistan remained stable on Wednesday, reflecting global market trends.

In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola remained Rs 275,200, according to data shared by the local Sarafa Association and All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold remained stable at Rs 235,940.

In the international market also, the price of gold did not rise or fall, and stayed $2,640 per ounce as the previous day.

Silver prices in the local market, however, remained stable at Rs 3,400 per tola.

