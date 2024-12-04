Price Of Gold Stays Stable
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 08:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The price of gold in Pakistan remained stable on Wednesday, reflecting global market trends.
In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola remained Rs 275,200, according to data shared by the local Sarafa Association and All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold remained stable at Rs 235,940.
In the international market also, the price of gold did not rise or fall, and stayed $2,640 per ounce as the previous day.
Silver prices in the local market, however, remained stable at Rs 3,400 per tola.
