Price of gold surges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Gold prices in Pakistan reached another record high amid ongoing upward trend in the international market on Thursday.

According to Lahore Sarafa Association, per tola gold price surged by Rs. 700 to settle at Rs. 277,900 while the price of 10-gram surged by Rs. 600 to reach Rs. 238,254.

The yellow metal registered significant gains in the international market where per ounce price moved up by $7 to hit $2,682.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan saw no change as per tola and 10-gram were traded at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively, in local market.

It is worth mentioning here that a day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan moved up to Rs. 277,200 per tola after registering an increase of Rs. 2,200. The price of 10 grams inched up by Rs. 1,886, settling at Rs. 237,654.