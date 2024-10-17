Price Of Gold Surges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Gold prices in Pakistan reached another record high amid ongoing upward trend in the international market on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Gold prices in Pakistan reached another record high amid ongoing upward trend in the international market on Thursday.
According to Lahore Sarafa Association, per tola gold price surged by Rs. 700 to settle at Rs. 277,900 while the price of 10-gram surged by Rs. 600 to reach Rs. 238,254.
The yellow metal registered significant gains in the international market where per ounce price moved up by $7 to hit $2,682.
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan saw no change as per tola and 10-gram were traded at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively, in local market.
It is worth mentioning here that a day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan moved up to Rs. 277,200 per tola after registering an increase of Rs. 2,200. The price of 10 grams inched up by Rs. 1,886, settling at Rs. 237,654.
Recent Stories
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully
AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad
Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail
Price of gold surges
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authorit ..
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..
More Stories From Business
-
Price of gold surges8 minutes ago
-
SCCI, ICMAP to hold joint sessions for guidance on business rules, regulations15 minutes ago
-
Punjab finance minister stresses shifting economic focus beyond agriculture, industry25 minutes ago
-
PSX raises over Rs1 trillion through via GOP Ijarah Sukuk1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 620 points2 hours ago
-
Sustainable economic development must eradicate inequality, poverty: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.700 per tola2 hours ago
-
KP govt decides construction of motorway, own power transmission line2 hours ago
-
Eurozone stocks climb as ECB rate cut looms18 minutes ago
-
ECB set to cut rates again as inflation cools18 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar19 minutes ago
-
CDNS achieve Rs 210 billion mark in yearly reserves target4 hours ago