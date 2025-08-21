Price of gold surges by Rs2,000 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The price of gold in the global and local markets has increased after two days of decline, with gold becoming more expensive by Rs2,000 per tola and $ 20 per ounce.

According to data report released by the local Saraf and Jewelers Association, gold in Pakistan has become more expensive by Rs2,000 per tola to Rs357,200 and ten grams by Rs1,715 to Rs366,241.

According to the report, the price of gold per ounce in the global market has increased by $ 20 to $ 3,345.

The price of silver per tola in Pakistan has increased by Rs78 to Rs4,013 and the price per ounce in the global market has increased by $ 0.78 to $ 37.80.