Open Menu

Price Of Gold Surges By Rs2,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Price of gold surges by Rs2,000 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The price of gold in the global and local markets has increased after two days of decline, with gold becoming more expensive by Rs2,000 per tola and $ 20 per ounce.

According to data report released by the local Saraf and Jewelers Association, gold in Pakistan has become more expensive by Rs2,000 per tola to Rs357,200 and ten grams by Rs1,715 to Rs366,241.

According to the report, the price of gold per ounce in the global market has increased by $ 20 to $ 3,345.

The price of silver per tola in Pakistan has increased by Rs78 to Rs4,013 and the price per ounce in the global market has increased by $ 0.78 to $ 37.80.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

32 minutes ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

47 minutes ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

2 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

2 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

3 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

4 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

4 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

4 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business