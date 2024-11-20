Open Menu

Price Of Gold Surges Rs 800 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 08:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The price of gold per tola in Lahore and across the country has increased by Rs 800 per tola on Wednesday.

According to the local Sarafa Association and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association sources, after an increase of Rs 800 in the price of gold per tola across the country, the price of gold has reached Rs 274,300, while the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 686 to Rs 235,168.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the global market has increased by $ 8 to $ 2,631 per ounce.

