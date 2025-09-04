Price of gold surges to Rs376,700 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The price of gold in the bullion market of Pakistan increased further on Thursday.

Local Sarafa Association sources said that the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market remained unchanged at $3,540, while the price of 24-karat gold per tola in the local Sarafa markets reached a record high of Rs376,700.

The price of 24-karat gold per ten grams also reached Rs322,959.

The price of silver per tola is Rs.4,315 and the price of ten grams of silver is Rs.3,699.