UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Of July Brent Crude Futures Rises Above $25 Per Barrel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:20 AM

Price of July Brent Crude Futures Rises Above $25 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The price of July futures for Brent crude rose above $25 per barrel in the early hours of Monday, market data shows.

As of 02:54 Moscow time on Monday (23:54 GMT on Sunday), the price of July futures for Brent crude was rising 0.

93 percent, up to $25.04 per barrel. The price of June futures for Brent crude was $21.64 per barrel.

The price of June futures for WTI crude fell 1.42 percent in the early hours of Monday, down to $16.7 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Price June July Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development urges ..

3 hours ago

Air Arabia operates repatriation flights for Emira ..

4 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917; Keral ..

4 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Culture announce dedica ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi $7 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.