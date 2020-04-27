Price of July Brent Crude Futures Rises Above $25 Per Barrel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The price of July futures for Brent crude rose above $25 per barrel in the early hours of Monday, market data shows.

As of 02:54 Moscow time on Monday (23:54 GMT on Sunday), the price of July futures for Brent crude was rising 0.

93 percent, up to $25.04 per barrel. The price of June futures for Brent crude was $21.64 per barrel.

The price of June futures for WTI crude fell 1.42 percent in the early hours of Monday, down to $16.7 per barrel.