Price of July WTI Crude Futures Rises Above $30 Per Barrel for First Time Since March 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The price of July futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose above $30 per barrel in the early hours of Monday for the first time since March 17, market data shows.

As of 01:01 a.m. Moscow time (10:01 p.m. GMT May 17), the price of July futures for WTI crude rose by 1.80 percent to $30.05 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for July delivery rose 0.12 percent to $32.89 per barrel.