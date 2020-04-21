UrduPoint.com
Price Of June Futures For WTI Oil Fluctuating At Around $20.5 For Barrel At NYMEX

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Price of June Futures for WTI Oil Fluctuating at Around $20.5 for Barrel at NYMEX

The price of June futures for WTI crude is fluctuating at around $20.5 for barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) on Tuesday, falling into the so-called red area from time to time, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The price of June futures for WTI crude is fluctuating at around $20.5 for barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) on Tuesday, falling into the so-called red area from time to time, according to trading data.

As of 10.31 a.m.

Moscow time (07:31 GMT), the price of June futures for WTI is increasing by 0.59 percent to $20.55 for barrel. The price was earlier falling by 0.1 percent to $20.41 for barrel.

At the same time, the price of May futures for WTI crude at NYMEX has fallen into negative territory again, dropping to negative $4.51 for barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent oil is falling by 10 percent already, dropping below $23 for barrel.

