Price of June Futures for WTI Oil Fluctuating at Around $20.5 for Barrel at NYMEX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The price of June futures for WTI crude is fluctuating at around $20.5 for barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) on Tuesday, falling into the so-called red area from time to time, according to trading data.

As of 10.31 a.m.

Moscow time (07:31 GMT), the price of June futures for WTI is increasing by 0.59 percent to $20.55 for barrel. The price was earlier falling by 0.1 percent to $20.41 for barrel.

At the same time, the price of May futures for WTI crude at NYMEX has fallen into negative territory again, dropping to negative $4.51 for barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent oil is falling by 10 percent already, dropping below $23 for barrel.