Price of leading cooking oil brands reduce at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The price of cooking oil of leading brands has been drastically reduced at all utility stores across the country.

The price of cooking oil of leading brands has been reduced by Rs 85 per litre, said a press release issued by Utility Stores Corporation here on Wednesday.

This will be available at Rs 495 per liter instead of Rs 580 per litre.

The new prices have been applied immediately.