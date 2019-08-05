UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Of Most Production Goods Decline In China

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Price of most production goods decline in China

China's official data showed that most production goods monitored by the government posted lower prices in the last 10 days of July compared with the previous 10 days

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :China's official data showed that most production goods monitored by the government posted lower prices in the last 10 days of July compared with the previous 10 days.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 28 goods saw their prices fall during the period, with 15 posting higher prices and seven seeing their prices unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Prices of chemicals and steel tubes led the decline while those of live pigs and gasoline posted growth during the period, the bureau said.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 1,700 wholesalers and distributors in 24 provinces and regions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Reading July Government

Recent Stories

OIC support for Kashmir cause reminder for interna ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese Yuan strengthens last week

6 minutes ago

16 militants killed in separate airstrikes in Afgh ..

16 minutes ago

Japanese car sales plunge in S. Korea as trade row ..

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 August 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.