Price of onions, bananas, other food items go down

The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on October 28, as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on October 28, as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday.

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis included onions (5.49%), bananas (3.51%), pulse Moong (0.80%) and garlic (0.38%).

On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week compared to corresponding week of last year included tomatoes (47.12%), onions (35.90%), pulse moong (32.33%), potatoes (19.24%) and pulse Mash (0.79%).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included tomatoes (11.42%), potatoes (6.05%), LPG (3.89%), Sugar (3.74%), eggs (3.

16%), electricity for Q1 (2.98%), mustard oil (1.39%), gur (1.36%), chicken (1.09%) and cooking oil 5 liter (1.08%).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included LPG (80.06%), electricity for Q1 (65.91%), mustard oil (47.88%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (44.61%), cooking Oil 5 liter (42.30%), chilies powdered (33.43%), petrol (32.22%), chicken (31.52%), diesel (28.91%), washing soap (27.98%) and garlic (24.37%) It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 28 witnessed an increase of 1.23 per cent as compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02%) items increased 04 (7.84%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable.