Price Of Onions, Eggs, Potatoes, Other Food Items Go Down

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on February 24 as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here Friday.

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis included garlic and onions, the prices of which declined by 5.28 percent and 2.63 percent respectively.

The other food products that witnessed decrease in prices included eggs (2.60%), potatoes (2.00%), pulse Moong (0.90%), LPG (0.76%), gur (0.75%), pulse Gram (0.27%), pulse Masoor (0.11%), pulse Mash (0.02%) and firewood (0.02%).

On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week compared to corresponding week of last year included chillies powdered (36.30%), pulse Moong (29.33%), sugar (5.36%), onions (4.04%), potatoes (3.71%) and eggs (0.61%).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included, chicken (14.46%), bananas (3.86%), tomatoes (3.63%), mustard oil (2.96%) and tea prepared (1.72%).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included tomatoes (366.

42%), LPG (57.12%), garlic (51.69%), mustard oil (50.74%), petrol (42.28%), cooking oil 5 litre (41.81%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (38.36%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (38.11%), washing soap (37.78%), pulse Masoor (36.94%) and diesel (32.26%).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22%) items increased, 11 (21.56%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

The overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 6 witnessed an increase of 0.51 per cent for the combined income group as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 170.47 points against 169.61 points registered in the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.34 percent increase and went up from 177.28 points in last week to 177.88 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.45 percent, 0.48 percent, 0.54 percent and 0.53 percent respectively.

