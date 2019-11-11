UrduPoint.com
Price Of Per Kg Tomato Exceeds Value Of Single US Dollar In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 05:58 PM

Price of per kg tomato exceeds value of single US dollar in Pakistan

The official price of Tomato in Lahore has touched Rs 200 per kg

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Amid inflation, the prices of per kilogram tomato have exceeded the value of one US Dollar against Pakistani rupee with Rs 165 per kilogram in various markets of Lahore, and with Rs 250 per kg in Karachi.
According to the official statistics, the official price of tomato per kilogram is Rs 85 but the governments in Sindh and Punjab have failed to have check on tomato prices in the fields.

Tomato is an essential item for every almost every spicy dish and for cooking of vegetables. After high inflation, the common people have their buying power. The pease prices have also gone up as price of per kg pease has touched Rs 250.

The vendors have set prices of vegetables of thier own choice in Lahore city where they have been selling tomato against Rs 190 per kg at one place and against at Rs 240 per kg at the other place.

In Khairpur, Tomato has touched double century and in Multan and Sargodha, the tomoto prices have gone up to 120 and 190 respetively, the consumers said. In Peshawar, per kg tomorrow is at Rs 120. The prices of other vegetables including that of onion have gone high. The consumers were seen complaining against the government for high prices of vegetables. A common citizen has lost his purchasing power.

"Now it is very hard to buy even tomatos because of high inflation," said Ayesha bibi, a resident of Iqbal Town in Lahore. "The inflation has made everything out of their reach," she further said adding that "Flour, sugar, oil and vegetables are essential items but these are out of reach now due to rising prices,".

