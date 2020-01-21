UrduPoint.com
Price Of Per Kg Wheat Flour Touches Rs 75 In Different Parts Of The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:33 PM

Price of per kg wheat flour touches Rs 75 in different parts of the country

The government failed to maintain the price of wheat flour in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21, 2020) Amid flour crisis, the new price for per kg four has skyrocketed up to Rs 75 per kg for the first time ever in different parts of the country, the reports said here on Tuesday.

The nanbais (bakers) have gone to strike in varius parts of the government and have closed their “Tandoors” (ovens) after they failed to reach any conclusion during “negotiations” with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

A bag super fine wheat flour weighing 85kg is being sold for Rs5,200 and a 20kg bag is being sold for Rs1,100 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the witnesses, nanbais demanded the price of rote (weighing 170g) to be fixed at Rs 15 while claiming that wood and gas tariffs have also been increased.

The rate of per kg wheat flour is more than Rs 60 per kg due to its artificial shortage in the open market. The whole sake rate of per kg flour is Rs 64 while the shopkeepers are charging white flour for up to Rs Rs. 80. Nanbais, consequently, have raised roti and naan prices by Rs2 in the city.

Despite that the subsidised wheat flour is not available at specific sale points allocated by utility stores and the district administration, the administration has been claiming that 80 points were established for the provision of 10kg wheat bags with price fixed at Rs402 per bag.

The administration has further stated that action was being taken for complaints after a daily supply of 29,335 bags each weighing 20kg at those sale points.

Long queues of people were seen at the subsidised wheat flour sale points established by the local administrations in different cities.

In other cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala, the wheat flour is being sold at Rs70 per kg. Within last few days, the flour’s price has increased by Rs6 in Lahore.

People are forced to buy flour at highest-ever price of up to Rs70 per kg, and the growers are holding the flour mill owners and the government responsible for the “Aatta crisis” in Lahore.

