Price of per tola Gold increases by Rs 300

The price of 22-carat gold came at Rs. 75, 288 per 10 grams.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) The price of gold per tola increaed Rs300 and was traded at Rs 95,800 in the local markets here on Wednesday.

Sindh Barter Association also confirmed increase in Gold prices.

The gold market dealers said that the world gold prices fell by 15 Dollars an ounce.

Just a day before, price of Gold per tola decreased about Rs. 1, 500.

The local gold markets said that people were coming to sell their ornaments rather than buying anything. However, they hoped that the weddings season would start soon after Eid and then there was possibility that people would come to buy Gold.