Price Of Petrol Kept Unchanged, Other Petroleum Products Reduced
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The government on Sunday kept prices of petrol unchanged at Rs 252.10 per liter and reduced the rates of all petroleum products, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products in view of the fluctuations in the international market in the last fortnight.
It has accordingly revise the petroleum products for next fortnight starting from December 16, 2024, it added.
The prices of high speed diesel decreased by Rs.3.05 per liter from Rs 258.43 to Rs 255.38.
Likewise the government also reduced the kerosene oil prices by Rs3.32 per liter from Rs164.98 to Rs166.66 whereas the prices of light diesel oil slashed by Rs2.78 per liter from Rs151.73 to Rs.148.95.
