Price Of Russian Crude Blend Urals In Europe Rose By $4.6 Per Barrel On Tuesday - Argus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Price of Russian Crude Blend Urals in Europe Rose by $4.6 Per Barrel on Tuesday - Argus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The price of Russian crude blend Urals in Europe grew by almost $4.6 per barrel on Tuesday as the OPEC+ output cut agreement came into force in May, the Argus agency, which tracks regional prices, reported on Wednesday.

"Global oil prices rose due to the entry into force of the new OPEC+ agreement to reduce production on May 1. The price of Urals in North-Western Europe ... on Tuesday increased by $4.59 per barrel to $24.68 per barrel, highest since mid-March," the agency said.

The price of a 80,000-tonne cargo of Urals in the Mediterranean also rose by $4.59 per barrel to $25.33 per barrel, it added.

