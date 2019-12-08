Price of Russian Gas Supply to Belarus to Be Decided Within Next 2 Weeks - Ambassador

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The price of Russian gas supplies to Belarus should be agreed upon within the next two weeks, Belorusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said on Sunday, a day after a meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

"The issue of the price of Russian gas supplies to Belarus should be agreed upon in the coming two weeks," Belorusian state Belta agency quoted the diplomat as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Belorusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in Sochi on Saturday where they discussed integration and energy issues.