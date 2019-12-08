UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Of Russian Gas Supply To Belarus To Be Decided Within Next 2 Weeks - Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Price of Russian Gas Supply to Belarus to Be Decided Within Next 2 Weeks - Ambassador

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The price of Russian gas supplies to Belarus should be agreed upon within the next two weeks, Belorusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said on Sunday, a day after a meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

"The issue of the price of Russian gas supplies to Belarus should be agreed upon in the coming two weeks," Belorusian state Belta agency quoted the diplomat as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Belorusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in Sochi on Saturday where they discussed integration and energy issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Price Belarus Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

28 minutes ago

RTA signs MoU to develop ‘Digital Plates’

43 minutes ago

UAE’s FCSA, World Bank Group help share best pra ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber introduces latest version of Incot ..

58 minutes ago

Khalifa University and partners to host new Joint ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves national initiative to streng ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.