Price Of Russia's Flagship Oil Brand Urals Rises To 7-Year High

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia's export-grade crude oil Urals on Wednesday topped its October 2014 price to trade above $91 per barrel, the head of the oil trade department at the Argus price assessment agency told Sputnik.

"Urals... in the Mediterranean (Urals CIF Augusta) rose on Wednesday by $2.61 per barrel to $92.

38 per barrel, its highest price since October 1, 2014 when the price hit $93.37," Diana Mukhametzyanova said.

A barrel of Russia's flagship oil brand traded $2.38 higher at $91.25 in Northwestern Europe (Urals CIF Rotterdam), down from $93.12 per barrel in 2014.

International US oil benchmark Brent rose past the $90 threshold on Wednesday before falling to $88 per barrel on Thursday.

