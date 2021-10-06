UrduPoint.com

Price Of Russia's Urals Exceeds $80 Per Barrel In Europe For 1st Time In 3 Years - Argus

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia's key export oil brand Urals is trading for over $80 per barrel in northwestern Europe and the Mediterranean for the first time in three years, the Argus price-reporting agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the price of Urals in northwestern Europe has increased by $1.69 per barrel compared with Monday, to $80.8 per barrel. This is the first time it exceeded the $80 threshold since October 2018.

Meanwhile, the price of 80 to 100-tonne shipments of Urals in the Mediterranean has also surged by $1.69 per barrel compared to Monday, to $81.35.

