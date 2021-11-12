UrduPoint.com

Price Of Sugar, Pulses, Flour Goes Down

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:59 PM

Price of sugar, pulses, flour goes down

The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on November 11 as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis included sugar, the prices of which declined by 9.35 percent.

The other food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included pulse Mash (0.45%), pulse Moong (0.42%), pulse Gram (0.29%), wheat flour bag (0.26%) and garlic (0.04%) On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week compared to corresponding week of last year included onions (40.40%), pulse Moong (30.50%), potatoes (19.64%), sugar (2.22%) and pulse Mash (1.50%).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included tomatoes (18.70%), diesel (6.04%), petrol (5.

78%), cooking oil 5 litre (4.27%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (3.37%), vegetable ghee 1kg (3.28%), banana (3.04%), bread (2.84%), electricity for Q1 (2.74%), eggs (1.82%), potatoes (1.77%), washing soap (1.58%), onions (1.51%), energy saver (1.30%) and mustard oil (1.21%).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included Electricity for Q1 (75.32%), LPG (74.82%), mustard oil (54.71%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (53.29%), cooking oil 5 litre (49.24%), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (48.27%), petrol (41.94%) and diesel (37.78%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 11 witnessed an increase of 1.81 per cent as compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82%) items increased 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 15 (29.42%) items remained stable.

