Price of sugar, rice go down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The prices of food items including sugar and rice went down during the week ending on September 9, as compared to the previous week, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday revealed.

According to the data, the prices of food items that witnessed decrease included bananas, prices of which decreased by 3.09% whereas price of rice (Irri-6/9) declined by 0.59% on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis.

Likewise, the prices of Moong pulse and sugar (refined) declined by 0.44% and 0.28% respectively. Among non-food items, the prices of LPG decreased by 2.59%.

On Year-on-Year basis the prices of potatoes decreased by 26.32% whereas that of Moong pulse and tomatoes declined by 25.24% and 6.68% respectively.

On the other hand, the food items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included onions (23.35%), tomatoes (20.38%), chicken (7.67%), wheat flour (4.

97%), eggs (3.83%), pulse masoor (2.04%), garlic & potatoes (1.34%) each, vegetable ghee 1kg (1.32%), washing soap (1.29%), cooking oil 5litre (1.22%) and beef (1.11%).

The year on year trend depicts increase of 13.64% with most of the items increased, mainly, electricity for Q1 (46.55%), LPG (45.76%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (40.71%), chicken (38.55%), vegetable ghee 2.5Kg (37.26%), mustard Oil (36.74%), cooking oil 5 liter (36.56%), chilies powder (35.71%), gents sandal (33.37%) and eggs (30.81%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 9 recorded an increase of 1.37% compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06%) items increased 05 (9.80%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained constant.