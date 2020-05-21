- Home
Price Of Urals Crude In Europe Almost Doubles In Past Month To $34 Per Barrel - Argus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:04 AM
Prices of Russian crude blend Urals in Europe continues to grow, rising over the past month by almost $16 to $33.47 per barrel in the region's northwest and by over $17 to 34.27 per barrel in southern Europe, the Argus agency, which tracks regional prices, reported on Wednesday
"In absolute terms, Urals price in northwestern Europe rose [from April 20] by $15.
96 to $33.47 per barrel, following benchmark price," the agency said.
In the Mediterranean, 80,000-tonne lots of Urals were up $17.01 over the past month to $34.27 per barrel, it said.