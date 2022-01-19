Price of Urals Oil Exceeds $87 per Barrel for First Time Since October 2014 - Argus

The price of Russia's key export oil brand Urals exceeded $87 per barrel in Northwestern Europe on Tuesday for the first time since October 10, 2014, Diana Mukhametzyanova, the head of the oil export department at the Argus price-reporting agency, told Sputnik

"On January 18 (the price was) $87.52 in the North-West.

The $87 threshold was last exceeded on October 10, 2014. It was $87.09," she said.

On Tuesday, the price of Brent crude rose above $87 per barrel for the first time since October 2014, totaling $87.5 per barrel. On Wednesday, it rose above $89 per barrel, according to trading data.

The absolute record of $140.78 per barrel for Urals oil in Northwestern Europe was recorded on July 3, 2008.