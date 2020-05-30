UrduPoint.com
Price Of WTI Crude Futures Tops $35 Per Barrel First Time Since March 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Price of WTI Crude Futures Tops $35 Per Barrel First Time Since March 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Global oil prices accelerated growth to 5 percent on Friday evening, and the price of WTI crude futures rose above $35 per barrel for the first time since March 11.

As of 18.33 GMT, the price of July futures for WTI crude rose by 4.63 percent to $35.27 per barrel. Brent crude futures for August delivery were trading up 4.41 percent to $37.62 per barrel. Minutes earlier, the growth of both crude brands exceeded 5 percent.

