Price Of WTI May Futures Falls To Negative Value At NYMEX Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Price of WTI May Futures Falls to Negative Value at NYMEX Again

The price of May futures for WTI oil fell into negative territory again at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) on Tuesday, trading data showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The price of May futures for WTI oil fell into negative territory again at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) on Tuesday, trading data showed.

As of 10.16 a.m Moscow time (06:16 GMT), the price of WTI crude May futures reached negative $4.

04 for barrel. At the same time, the price of June futures was increasing by 0.34 percent to $20.5 for barrel. Tuesday is the last day of WTI May futures trading at the NYMEX.

The price of June futures for Brent oil was seeing a 7.39 percent drop to $23.64 for barrel.

