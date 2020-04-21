Price of WTI Oil for Delivery in May Returns to Positive Value

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May has returned to a positive value, and is now trading at $2.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), according to trading data.

On Monday, the price of WTI for delivery in May fell to a negative value for the first time in history, reaching about minus $40 per barrel at NYMEX, as traders tried to get rid of their positions at any cost on the last day of trade amid empty storages.