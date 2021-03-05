Prices for Brent, WTI Oil Surge to Record-High Levels Since January 8, 2020

Prices for Brent and WTI oil futures keep increasing in the wake of the OPEC+ decision not to boost production, surging to record-high levels since January 8, 2020, according to the latest market data

Brent was trading above $68 per barrel and WTI was trading above $65 for barrel for the first time since January 8, 2020.

As of 11:00 Moscow time (08:00 GMT), May futures for Brent oil were growing by 1.99 percent to $68.07 per barrel, while April futures for WTI crude were increasing by 1.82 percent to $64.96 per barrel, after topping $65 minutes later.