Prices for Fuel in Russia to Be Predictable, With Growth No Higher Than Inflation - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The prices for fuel in Russia will remain predictable despite the global oil markets turbulence, and the prices increase will not surpass inflation, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"The prices will be predictable, [their growth] is no higher than inflation," Novak told reporters, when asked about Russia's fuel price dynamics.

Novak added he would hold a meeting on Thursday with representatives of the Russian oil industry to discuss production plans and the current market situation.

"We are holding meetings regularly. The next meeting is planned for tomorrow, apart from other things, we will discuss the situation emerging in the oil market ... We should also discuss companies' production plans and plans on further work and cooperation," the energy minister said.