Prices for Sunflower Oil, Sugar in Russia to Decrease by Next Week - Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Prices for sunflower oil and sugar in Russia are expected to decrease within the framework of price stabilization agreements within five days, with the selling price for sugar from the manufacturer amounting to 36 rubles ($0.5) per kilogram, and 95 rubles ($1.30) per liter of sunflower oil, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday signed several decrees aimed at stabilizing the domestic food market amid surging prices. Earlier in the day, the government signed price stabilization agreements for sunflower oil and sugar.

"The price for granulated sugar will be 36 rubles per kilogram, for sunflower oil - 95 rubles. These measures will be in effect until the end of the first quarter of 2021. In accordance with the provisions of the agreements, the price must be adjusted within five days from the date of signing.

At the same time, according to our information, the decline in prices has already started," Patrushev said.

The minister noted that the agreements were signed with key producers, which account for over 90 percent of the sugar market and over 85 percent of the sunflower oil market.

Patrushev said on Monday that these measures would reduce the retail price for sugar to 46 rubles ($0.86) per kilogram and 110 rubles ($1.5) per liter of sunflower oil.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin lambasted the government for overlooking the situation, in which the citizens' incomes were falling, while unemployment and food prices were rising. The president demanded that the government resolve the issue of food prices as soon as possible.