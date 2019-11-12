Prices in Belarus rise 3.9 pct in Jan-Oct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inflation in Belarus amounted to 3.9 percent in Jan.-Oct. period of this year, the country's statistical committee said Monday

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Inflation in Belarus amounted to 3.9 percent in Jan.-Oct. period of this year, the country's statistical committee said Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) amounted to 100.5 percent in October compared to last month, the committee said.

In October, prices for food products increased by 1 percent (compared to Dec. 2018 - by 3.2 percent), for non-food products - by 0.3 percent (3.5 percent), for services - by 0.1 percent (5.8 percent).

The basic consumer price index, excluding the influence of administrative and seasonal factors, amounted to 100.2 percent in October compared to last month.