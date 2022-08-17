UrduPoint.com

Prices In Croatia Jump By Record 12.3% Year-on-Year In July - Reports

Prices in Croatia Jump by Record 12.3% Year-on-Year in July - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Prices for goods and services in Croatia in July soared by 12.3% compared to the same month last year, setting a record since the beginning of maintaining statistics after the country gained independence in 1991, Croatian media reported on Wednesday.

Prices of goods and services for personal consumption, measured by the consumer price index in July 2022 relative to June, increased by 0.4%, and compared to July last year soared by 12.3%, according to the data of the Croatian national statistics bureau, HRT broadcaster reported, adding that it is the biggest inflation since the bureau started keeping records.

The inflation has accelerated relative to June, when it amounted to 12.1% compared to June last year, the broadcaster said, noting that the largest annual increase in prices was recorded for fuel and food.

