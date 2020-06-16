UrduPoint.com
Prices Of Bread And Naan Go Up In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:57 PM

Prices of bread and naan go up in Lahore

The naanbais (bakers) have increased prices of bread and naan amid increasing inflation in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) The prices of Naan and break increased in provincial capital here on Tuesday.

The prices went high after hike in wheat prices.

Naabaies (breakmakers) increased price of bread from Rs6 to Rs8 while naan was being sold at Rs12 to 15. Hiked prices of wheat and flour caused increase in prices of bread and naan.

“There is not any other option rather than increasing prices of Naan and roti,” said a Naan bai, pointing out that inflation caused them huge damage.

Earlier,the Muttahida Naan Roti Association had announced to increase the price of roti and naan by Rs 4 and Rs5, respectively, from June 10 onwards.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the body on Friday.

It may be mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of increase in prices of bread and naan and had directed to ensure the sale of a commodity at a fix rate. There is no justification in increase of bread and naan. Punjab CM had also directed the Provincial Price Control Committee to take immediate steps for this purpose.

