UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Eggs, Onions, Pulses Go Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Prices of eggs, onions, pulses go down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on August 12, as compared to the previous week, the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday revealed.

According to the data, the prices of food items that witnessed decrease included bananas, prices of which decreased by 3.82 per cent whereas prices of eggs declined by 1.76 per cent on Week-on-Week basis (WoW).

Likewise, the prices of onions, Moong pulse and Masoor pulse declined by 1.72 per cent, 1.32 percent and 0.37 per cent. Among non-food items, the prices of LPG decreased by 0.71 per cent.

On Year-on-Year basis the prices of potatoes decreased by 21.8 per cent whereas that of Moong pulse declined by 20.20.

On the other hand, the food items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included tomatoes, the prices of which increased by 37.47 perent whereas chicken prices climbed up by 9.21 percent.

Prices of garlic, potatoes, vegetable ghee (2.

5 kg tin) and gur also increased by 4.45 per cent, 1.31 per cent, 1.16 per cent and 1.07 per cent respectively.

On year-on-year basis, the prices of tomatoes increased by 39.97 percent, chillies by 35.71 per cent, vegetable ghee (1kg) by 34.34 per cent, vegetable ghee (2.5 kg tin) by 34.15 per cent, mustard oil by 34.01 per cent, cooking oil (5 litre tin) by 32.89 per cent and chicken by 23.08 percent.

Among non-food items, the electricity charges for Quarter 1 increased by 60.81 per cent, LPG by 57.82 per cent, gents sandal by 33.37 per cent and gents sponge chappal by 25.13 per cent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 12 recorded an increase of 0.61 per cent compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29%) items increased 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 27 (52.94%) items remained constant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Electricity Oil Price August All Tomatoes

Recent Stories

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

18 minutes ago
 Pak sovereignty to be protected at all forums: min ..

Pak sovereignty to be protected at all forums: minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Kha ..

14 minutes ago
 Taliban Capture Logar Provincial Capital Just 31 M ..

Taliban Capture Logar Provincial Capital Just 31 Miles South of Kabul - Lawmaker

14 minutes ago
 ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to ..

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination ..

32 minutes ago
 UK reports another 33,074 corona-virus cases

UK reports another 33,074 corona-virus cases

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.