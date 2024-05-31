Prices Of Gold Soar In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The price of per tola gold on Friday increased by Rs500 here and across the country.
According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), on Friday, the price of per tola gold settled at Rs241,700 after the increase.
While the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs429 to Rs207,219.
It is worth mentioning here that the price of gold in the world market increased by $7 to 2322 Dollars per ounce.
The world price of gold in Pakistan is $2342 per ounce by adding $20 premium, said APGJA.
