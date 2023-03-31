Prices of petrol, diesel to remain unchanged for next fortnight

The government on Friday decided to keep the existing prices of petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged for the next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country, particularly to provide relief to lower-income people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The government on Friday decided to keep the existing prices of petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged for the next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country, particularly to provide relief to lower-income people.

According to the statement issued here by the Finance Division, these prices would be applicable from April 1, 2023, and would remain in force till April 15, 2023.

The price of diesel will remain unchanged at the current level and it would be available at the existing price of Rs 293.00 per litre. Meanwhile, the petrol will be sold at the existing price of Rs 272.00 per litre.

However, the government extended the relief by reducing Rs 10 in the purchase of kerosene oil and light diesel oil. The new price of kerosene oil is Rs 180.29 per litre and light diesel oil Rs 174.68 per litre.