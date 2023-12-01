Prices of petrol kept unchanged, other petroleum products reduced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The government on Thursday kept prices of petrol unchanged at Rs281.34 and reduced the rates of all petroleum products, according to statement issued by finance ministry.

“Government of Pakistan has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting from 1st December 2023, as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” said press statement issued by the finance ministry here.

The prices of high speed diesel have been reduced by Rs.7 per liter from Rs 296.71 to Rs 289.71, the statement added.

Likewise the government also reduced the kerosene oil prices by Rs3.82 per liter to from Rs204.98 to Rs201.16 whereas the prices of light diesel oil have been slashed by Rs4.52 per liter from Rs180.45 to Rs.175.93, the press statement added.